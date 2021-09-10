Covid recovery sluggish as UK GDP climbs just 0.1 per cent in July

The UK economy grew just 0.1 per cent in July as the post-Covid recovery continued to slow.

New official figures released this morning showed a significant fall from June’s 1 per cent growth, with the economy still 2.1 per cent below its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020.

Commenting on the figures, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak was positive about the economic outlook. He said: “our recovery is well underway thanks to the success of the vaccination rollout and the roadmap, with more employees on payrolls that at any point since last March.

“I am confident that – supported by our Plan for Jobs – we’ll continue to recover from the pandemic, we’ll see more new jobs, and we will Build Back Better,” he added.

July’s GDP growth was driven by an uptick in production output which climbed 1.2 per cent in a month and was boosted by the opening of an oil field which had previously been closed due to Covid. Arts and recreation activities saw a whopping 9 per cent expansion as festivals, amusement parks and sports lured big spenders over Summer.

Across the economy as a whole, however, the picture was patchy. Output in consumer-facing services fell by 0.3% in July 2021, its first fall since January 2021, while retail sales dropped 2.1 per cent.

Construction was hit particularly hard, contracting for its fourth consecutive month with output down by 1.6% in July 2021 and 1.8% below its pre-pandemic level. New work was 3.2% below the February 2020 level, equivalent to a loss of £285 million.

Clive Docwra, Managing Director of property and construction consultancy McBains, said the figures prove that the construction industry is “continuing to struggle to bounce back from the pandemic.” He said shortages in materials and labour are adding inflationary pressure to the market.

Nonetheless, while monthly economic growth was sluggish the macro trend remains positive with GDP up 3.6 per cent in the three months to July 2021.

Read more: Government borrowing smashes expectations but debt-to-GDP highest since 1960s