Covid-19 takes £25m chuck from BDO profits

In the final three months of BDO’s 2019/2020 financial year, profits at the firm fell substantially by 50% on last year, equating to a drop of £25m.

From April 2020 to June 2020, during the coronavirus lockdown period in the UK, revenues and profits fell by 13% and 50% respectively at the auditor, hitting its overall profitability for the year.

The £25m reduction in profits was absorbed by BDO’s partners with average distributable profit per partner, before taxation, for the year decreasing by 14 per cent to £518,000 compared to £602,000 last year.

BDO also furloughed some of its workforce, which managing partner Paul Eagland said was to protect the jobs and pay of its people. BDO topped up furloughed staff’s pay so they still received 100 per cent of salary.

The first nine months of the financial year (July 2019 – March 2020) showed strong growth for the firm, with overall revenues up 14 per cent.

Overall the firm recovered revenues of £660m for the financial year, a 14 per cent increase on last year. The majority of the firm’s revenue increase came from its acquisition of Moore Stephens, which accounted for 9 per cent of revenue growth.

BDO expects a lower level of profitability going forward.

‘Two very different periods’

Eagland said: “To fully understand our annual results, they should be broken down into two very different periods: pre-lockdown and lockdown. The strength of our overall financial results derives entirely from the first nine months before the crisis hit us. The last three months tell a completely different story with revenues and profits falling as lockdown took hold.

“COVID-19 has already had a huge impact on our business and we don’t know what lies around the corner. This means we have had to take a number of tough but prudent decisions to ensure the sustainability of the firm and to protect our people’s jobs – not just for the initial lockdown period but also looking ahead to the slow, challenging recovery.”