Covid-19: Scientists in South Africa discover new Coronavirus variant

South African scientists have identified a new coronavirus variant that shares many mutations with some of the world’s most dominant variants.

The new variant, known as C.1.2, was first detected in May and has now spread to most South African provinces and to seven other countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania, according to research which is yet to be peer-reviewed, Reuters reports this evening.

It contains many mutations associated in other variants with increased transmissibility and reduced sensitivity to neutralising antibodies, but they occur in a different mix and scientists are not yet sure how they affect the behaviour of the virus.

Laboratory tests are underway to establish how well the variant is neutralised by antibodies.

South Africa was the first country to detect the Beta variant, one of only four labelled “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO, however, has said the new variant does not seem to be spreading. Watch the full report for the details.