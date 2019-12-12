City Talk
Schroders Talk
Can the UK economy cope with sustained house price falls?
Thursday 12 December 2019 9:38 am

Costain shares plunge after Welsh arbitration leaves it £20m out of pocket


Share

Costain shares plummeted 16 per cent today after it warned profit will be about £20m lower than expected after an arbitration case over a Welsh motorway project.

The announcement follows a ruling that found the firm shared responsibility for design information on the A465 road project with the Welsh government, a partial reversal of a previous decision.

Read more: General election 2019: Tory lead over Labour shrinks in latest poll

In its second profit warning of the year, Costain said full-year underlying profit will now be between £17m and £19m. It had previously forecast profit between £38m and £42m.


The company also faces about £40m due from the A465 being held back, giving it a net cash figure of about £20m at the end of the year.

In April, the Welsh government said the road would miss its forecast December 2019 opening day, and cost an extra £54m, blaming complex work on one section of road.

Costain boss Alex Vaughan said the result was “disappointing” but remained upbeat on the rest of the business.

He said: “We have secured a number of new contracts to maintain our healthy order book.

“We have also made good progress with our Leading Edge strategy, accelerating the deployment of higher margin services to our blue chip client base.”

Costain’s year-end order book will be about £4.2bn, with the company winning around £600m of new work in the second half of the year.

Read more: Balfour Beatty bullish on full year order book growth


However, that includes more than £1bn worth of work that has been won on the HS2 high speed rail project, which is still not certain to go ahead.

Balfour Beatty, which also reported this morning, did not include HS2 work in its order book.

Share


Tags:


Related articles

Boohoo pop-up store

Boohoo co-founders sell off £143m of shares

Joe Curtis
The Funeral Of Labour Peer And Strategist Philip Gould

M&C Saatchi shares tumble after boardroom bloodbath

James Warrington
AA shares leap as firm plans bond buyback

AA shares leap as firm plans bond buyback

Edward Thicknesse