Costa Navarino: Greek golf hotspot is the stuff of legend

The Bay Course offers spectacular golf at Costa Navarino (Image: Jacob Sjoman)

World-class golf courses and five-star retreats are just some of the highlights of a trip to Costa Navarino.

Greece isn’t the first Mediterranean country that springs to mind for golfers; be they happy hackers or the seasoned single handicapper.

But four hours drive from the stifling heat of Greece’s ancient capital is the gem of Costa Navarino, nestled in the country’s south western corner of Messina.

The four-resort, 1000-hectare site was the dream-turned-reality of Greek shipping tycoon Vassilis ‘Captain’ Constantakopoulos who, over the course of multiple decades, bought up hundreds of acres of beachfront and hilltop real estate with the vision of re-defining a part of the region’s identity.

The result is a stunning amalgamation of breathtaking four- and five-star hospitality locations where the Ionian coastline shows off its best self.

The 445-room Westin hotel, all smart polished woods and exposed stone, accesses a perfect mile-long sandy beach quiet enough to hear a pin drop with an unobstructed 180 degree view into Navarino Bay.

Costa Navarino also boasts more private, luxury and higher-price-pointed options such as the Romanos and Mandarin Oriental complexes a short drive away.

But the Westin, where rooms start at around £220 per night, is a Swiss Army Knife of sunshine holidaying and, unlike many geographically-gifted resorts, the golf is not a happenstance but a foundation.

The Dunes course was the first built by the Captain and is the brainchild of former Ryder Cup captain Bernhard Langer.

But despite the royal pedigree, it manages to serve both the everyman and the low-score chasers and is priced at around €240 (£204) as a visitor and a bit less if you are staying on the property.

From the first tee, players experience neatly rolling carpets of wide immaculate fairways that seem to crest to a better sea view on every hole.

Warm coastal winds require good course management to tame and the proximity of the Westin’s award-winning beds and the beach reassure even the most volatile tempers that respite is always close at hand.

Buggies enable players to really appreciate the stunning vistas and, handily, the terrace of the Westin’s flagship steakhouse Flame is 10 steps from the 18th green.

The rich soil that grows so many of the region’s world-famous Kalamata olives also nurtures Flame’s menu, which bursts with vibrant flavours accompanying expertly-cooked cuts of prime meat.

Navarino Hills boasts two golf courses (Image: Jacob Sjoman)

But breakfast at the Westin dominates the show and, frequently, the day.

Continental self-serve buffets with meats, fruits and cheeses of every kind, a savoury and sweet bread collection to rival any bakery, and eggs any which way to order make for a proper start to the day.

Towers of local delicacies including the famous Loukoumades – lightly-fried doughnut balls dripping with Greek honey – made for a favourite strong espresso coffee accompaniment for this writer.

Suitably fuelled up and with The Langer course under the belt, a quick chat with the charming concierge staff can have your own clubs, or top of the range rentals, transferred to one of the resort’s other courses.

Navarino Hills comprises two courses. The first, known simply as The Hills, is a par-72 challenge of elevation and how well you know your clubs as the 18 holes snake across the rugged hilltops of Messinia.

The International Olympic Academy Course is the second and significantly more challenging offering, which recently hosted a stage of the Olympic flame’s journey from ancient Olympia to Paris.

Narrower fairways, lightning-fast greens and beautiful tee locations belie calm where errant tee shots are ruthlessly punished.

Catch a late afternoon round to enjoy spectacular early evening sunsets made better by a perfectly-placed cocktail and restaurant terrace.

But the final, and in this writer’s opinion, best, golf experience can be found at the Bay Course, located at the foot of the hills that cradle the Navarino Hills Complex.

There might not be more dramatic sea views on any Mediterranean course and the design lets you whip out the driver and let the ball fly.

An impeccable steak or club sandwich can be found as a reward at the clubhouse near the entrance.

The Dunes Course at Costa Navarino was designed by golf legend Bernhard Langer (Image: Jacob Sjoman)

Though a premier golf resort first and foremost, all aspects of Costa Navarino invite relaxation and the chance to unwind in whatever way suits best.

The Westin boasts the high-spec Mouratoglou Tennis Centre, with coaching available straight from the mind of French coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy.

Twelve tennis courts as well as pickleball and padel facilities are flanked by a state of the art gym and spa, open early until late.

A rustically-designed agora, or market square, can be found a short walk away through the Westin’s gardens complex.

Here, high-end retail stores offering couture clothing and local craft mix in between international food restaurants including Greek, Italian and Peruvian, as well as an open-air cinema under the stars.

Perhaps the only real knock on Costa Navarino is that there can scarcely be enough time to enjoy it all.