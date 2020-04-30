Coronavirus: US weekly jobless claims at 3.8m as unemployment skyrockets

Almost 4m more Americans filed jobless claims last week as coronavirus ravages the economy and causes mass unemployment

The new jobless claims mean roughly 30m Americans have lost their jobs in the last six weeks as states’ economies have been all but shut down to try to halt the spread of the virus.

Unemployment has surged despite unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. The government has passed stimulus bulls worth around $3 trillion, while the Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates and pumped trillions into the economy.

More to follow.