The UK economy could shrink by 35 per cent in the second quarter of this year and unemployment could hit 10 per cent as coronavirus lockdown measures take a devastating toll, Britain’s budget watchdog has warned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said such a slowdown could send the budget deficit to its highest level since World War II as it combines with unprecedented government spending.

A 35 per cent fall in output would be the biggest quarterly contraction on record. That would put the short-term hit of the UK coronavirus outbreak ahead of World War I, World War II, and the financial crisis.

Yet the OBR said it assumes growth would rebound strongly over the medium term, resulting in “no lasting economic hit”.

Under such a scenario, the UK’s public sector net borrowing could hit £271bn, the OBR said. The figure is five times higher than the watchdog’s March forecast and would be the biggest in peacetime.

It would take the deficit to 14 per cent of GDP, the OBR said. This would be more than double the peak following the financial crisis.

UK economy in rapid collapse

The dramatic change to the OBR’s forecasts underline just how fast coronavirus has crashed the economy and the speed of government innovation to tackle the fallout.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak only took up the job in February. But already he has unveiled an unprecedented package of UK coronavirus stimulus measures. Among them is a pledge to pay 80 per cent of the wages of workers that would otherwise be laid off. Another measure outlines billions of pounds in grants for small and medium-sized businesses.

These costly coronavirus measures and the collapse in economic output would combine to hammer the UK’s public finances, the OBR warned.

The extra borrowing would cause the country’s overall debt to balloon, the OBR warned. It could surpass 100 per cent of GDP this year but end at 95 per cent. This would be well above the 77 per cent expected in March.

The OBR cautioned that it was not making a forecast about the impact of the UK coronavirus crisis. It also said it does not know how long the lockdown will last.

Yet the organisation said its scenario assumed a three-month lockdown followed by another three-month period when measures are partially eased.

The OBR said UK growth could recover relatively quickly from coronavirus. “We have assumed that GDP regains its pre-virus level by the fourth quarter,” it said.

The watchdog said GDP could fall 12.8 per cent in 2020 under its scenario but would then grow 17.9 per cent in 2020. It added: “For now, we assume no lasting economic hit.”