Coronavirus: UK banks expect demand for loans to surge along with defaults

The UK’s banks and building societies expect to reduce their lending to households over the next three months but lend more to businesses as coronavirus sends the economy into a tailspin.

The Bank of England’s latest credit conditions survey showed that the supply of credit to households for things like house purchases and credit cards is expected to drop significantly in the second quarter.

Yet lenders are expecting to give out more to businesses, with firms desperate to access cash to keep their companies afloat as the economy enters recession.

Banks and building societies surveyed by the BoE also expected loan defaults to surge as firms struggled to meet their liabilities.

