Coronavirus: Transport for London to furlough 7,000 staff

Tube operator Transport for London (TfL) will put 7,000 of its staff onto the government’s job retention scheme from Monday to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger number on TfL’s services have plummeted in recent weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown, as all but essential workers have taken to working from home.

According to the most recent figures, tube passengers are down 95 per cent, and bus passenger numbers have fallen 85 per cent.

Accessing the furlough scheme will save the organisation roughly £15.8m every four weeks.

The number of staff to be put on the scheme is roughly 25 per cent of the transport operator’s workforce.

TfL said that the measures “will partly reduce the huge financial impact of coronavirus whilst constructive discussions continue with Government on the wider revenue support that TfL will need to continue the effective operation of London’s transport network”.

Due to the lockdown measures, TfL said that its revenue has fallen by 90 per cent, prompting cries for state financial assistance.

Transport commissioner Mike Brown said: “The transport network is crucial in the fight to tackle coronavirus and it will play a similarly vital role in supporting the country’s economy as it recovers from the pandemic.

“We have significantly cut our costs over recent years but nevertheless the success of encouraging the vast majority of people to stay at home has seen our main revenue, fares, reduce by 90 per cent.

“Our work with the government about the support that we need are ongoing and are constructive. We hope for an urgent agreement so that we can continue to provide the city with the vital transport it needs now and going forward.”

