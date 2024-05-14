A quarter of London’s Tube network now has 4G and 5G coverage

TfL has boosted the number of stations on its network with 4G and 5G coverage.

Around 25 per cent of all London’s Tube lines now have 4G and 5G signal, with further stations set to go live this month, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

Some 31 out of 121 tube stations and tunnels that are underground have coverage. Combined with above ground stations, it is around two thirds.

The UK’s four mobile network operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media – are participating in the rollout.

All of the Elizabeth Line stations have 4G coverage after Paddington, Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and Woolwich were added.

A selection of stations on the Victoria and Piccadilly Line have also gone live , with further stations and tunnelled sections going through Central London expected later in May.

Seperate work is continuing within tunnelled sections of the Elizabeth line and the first sections between Bond Street and Liverpool Street are expected to get coverage within the coming month.

Customers heading to the West End will also be able to stay online as the route linking Picadilly Circus and Hyde Park Corner on the Piccadilly line goes live in the next few weeks.

Similarly, coverage on the southern end of the Northern line from Stockwell to Modern is imminent, with availability starting next week at Clapham Common station. In June, coverage will kick off on the Bakerloo line.

Credit: Transport for London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “This is yet another step towards ensuring Londoners and visitors can stay connected on our transport network. I promised that customers would be able to access high-speed mobile coverage at all stations and in tunnels, and I’m pleased to see how quickly the team are moving to enable 4G and 5G connectivity.

“Now, customers can access the latest travel information, keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family, use social media and stream music at every station along the Elizabeth line.

“This is just one of the many ways we are supporting Londoners as we build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “It’s great to see that all Elizabeth line stations, and even more Tube stations, now have high-quality mobile coverage for the first time.

“This programme is gathering pace and we are working hard to bring the benefits of being able to stay in contact while travelling through our city as quickly as possible.”