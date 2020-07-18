Coronavirus roadmap: When will England's lockdown end?

Boris Johnson has outlined a roadmap for the end of England’s lockdown, giving hope that coronavirus social distancing could end before Christmas.

Johnson changed tack on government guidance to work from home where possible in a speech on 17 July. Instead employers will be asked to discuss with employees whether and how they can safely return to offices.

And the PM also signalled that public transport restrictions could be relaxed in the coming weeks.

He also outlined a series of steps in a roadmap the government hopes will mark the end of England’s lockdown.

Read more: Boris Johnson says England will move to local coronavirus lockdowns

Social distancing could end in November, with Johnson adding that he was hopeful of a “significant return to normality” by Christmas.

The coronavirus recovery plan builds on announcements made on 4 July.

Those saw:

Social distancing cut from two metres to one-metre-plus

Pubs, cafes, restaurants reopening

Galleries, museums, cinemas reopening

Hairdressers, gyms and fitness facilities reopening

Indoor meetings allowed between households

Outdoor meetings allowed between households

Read on below for the major next steps in England’s end of lockdown roadmap.

Public transport is back: 17 July

People are now able to use public transport again immediately, the PM has said.

Anyone can now use any method of transport they like, as long as they adhere to one-metre-plus social distancing rules.

Read more: England lockdown: Guidance on public transport and workplaces to be relaxed

End of lockdown roadmap: 25 July

Earlier this month culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced that indoor gyms, swimming pools and sport facilities will all be able to open from 25 July.

Read more: Beauty salons, massage parlours and gyms set to reopen in England next week

Leisure facilities: 1 August

Audiences adhering to social distancing will be able to return to indoor theatres, music and performance venues from the beginning of August.

Other leisure facilities like bowling alleys and casinos can also open under England’s end of lockdown roadmap.

So will beauticians and other “close contact services”, the Prime Minister said.

However, nightclubs and soft play areas will remain closed for the time being.

Read more: Government mulls financial support for UK’s ailing theatres

Wedding receptions with up to 30 people will also be permitted.

Back to workplaces: 1 August

August is also a big month for workplaces, and by extension retailers in cities.

The government will scrap its guidance to work from home where possible. Instead it will ask employers to make the decision over whether to return to offices.

Read more: Business groups cautiously welcome easing of workplace restrictions

Employers should ensure they create a safe, socially distanced workspace for staff. And they should consult employees on the decision and agree on when and how staff can return safely to offices.

Though Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, also said he saw “absolutely no reason” to stop working from home. “For many companies [it] remains a perfectly good option because it’s easy to do.”

Schools and nurseries: 1 September

As previously announced, schools, nurseries, and colleges will all be open on a full time basis from September.

Universities are also working to reopen as fully as possible, the government said.

Sport stadiums: 1 October

Spectators will be allowed to return sports stadium from the start of October, with a number of trial events to take place in August.

These are expected to include two men’s county cricket friendly matches – such as Surrey v Middlesex at The Oval on 26-27 July – the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from 31 July, and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on 1 August.

Read more: Former City minister calls on PM to fund ‘Stadium for Cornwall’

Conferences and business events will also be allowed to go ahead from 1 October.

England lockdown ends? November/December

Read more: Boris Johnson: Social distancing may end in November

If the UK does not experience a second wave of coronavirus infections then England’s lockdown could end by Christmas, the PM has said.

“It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest,” Johnson said on 17 July.

That would include the end of the one-metre social distancing rule. This would be the biggest step to an end to lockdown in England so far.