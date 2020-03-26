Coronavirus: Retailers pause online shopping over safety fears

Retailers have started to close down their online operations as well as physical stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak, citing concerns over the safety of their warehouse workers.



Menswear brand Moss Bros and high street fashion chain River Island have both today temporarily closed their internet shopping services, despite government guidance that online retailers can continue to trade.



Both brands were forced to close their bricks and mortar sites this week after the Prime Minister ordered the closure of all non-essential retailers, such as clothing stores.



In a statement posted on its website River Island said “The government has said online retailers can ‘operate normally’, but COVID-19 is serious and nothing feels normal at the moment.”



It added: “Right now, we need to put our people first and so we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily close our distribution centre.



“This will help protect our teams and make sure they can do the right thing to keep their families and community safe.”



Moss Bros said it has also made the decision to close its online operations to ensure its warehouse staff do not have to go to work.



Chief executive Brian Bick said: “The coronavirus epidemic is bigger than us as a business. As an employer we put our staff and their families safety first– and do the right thing by the community at large.”



Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon is continuing to deliver but is prioritising essential items such as food, health, personal care products, books and working from home items, meaning delivery dates are delayed for other products.



Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Many retailers are continuing online operations to ensure that consumers are able to get access to the products they need during the coronavirus lockdown.



“Safety of staff remains the highest priority and the operations at warehouses and online delivery hubs strictly adhere to Government guidelines on hygiene and social distancing.”

