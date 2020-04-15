Fashion retailer Quiz is the latest brand to resume online trading after shutting its warehouse last month over coronavirus safety concerns.

Shares in the company jumped more than 13 per cent as it announced this morning that it has reopened its online store and distribution centre, but can only offer standard delivery.

Quiz said it has reduced the number of employees working in its warehouse to enable “strict social distancing”.

It said employees who are “willing and able” have returned to work.

Additional safety measures have been introduced, including deep cleaning and the provision of personal protection equipment.

Quiz was forced to close its 75 stores in the UK last month after the government implemented a UK coronavirus lockdown, which only allowed essential retailers to stay open.

Next also resumed taking online orders yesterday morning after closing its online shop in March, but it restricted available products to children’s clothes and selected homeware.

The retailer also put a limit on the number of orders per day, which was reached by 8.30am yesterday and has been hit again this morning.

“The idea is to begin selling in low volumes, so that we only need a small number of colleagues in each warehouse at any one time, helping to ensure rigorous social distancing is complied with,” Next said yesterday.