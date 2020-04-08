Morrisons has partnered with Deliveroo as the supermarket scrambles to increase delivery capacity to meet a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can now order from a selection of 70 essential items from 130 Morrisons stores across the UK using the Deliveroo app.

The range of products will be priced the same as in Morrisons stores, however shoppers will be charged a £4.99 delivery fee for ordering through Deliveroo.

The partnership, which is set to last for the duration of the crisis, will allow Morrisons to increase its home delivery capacity, and free up slots for high priority vulnerable customers.

All deliveries will be contact-free, with products dropped off outside the home, the companies said today.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said: “Our partnership with Deliveroo will help us to continue to play our full part in feeding the nation.

“Customers will be able to order essential products from Morrisons biked by Deliveroo to the door in as little as under 30 minutes.

“It’s a great combination of traditional and modern methods and it will provide more vulnerable people with the opportunity to receive their home delivery.”

Morrisons has previously launched a range of food parcels for delivery and is increasing capacity on its own website.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, added: “With families and vulnerable people in isolation, it is more important than ever that we make sure they have access to the essential household items they need.

“During this worrying period we want to play our role in making sure people have access to a range of items, in particular the vulnerable who cannot leave their homes.”

