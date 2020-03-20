Coronavirus: Marks & Spencer warns on profit as it considers store closures

Marks & Spencer issued a coronavirus-related profit warning today and alerted investors it may close stores temporarily amid the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Its clothing and home divisions have suffered a big hit already from the UK coronavirus crisis, Marks & Spencer warned. As a result profit could fall below expectations of £440m to £460m.



“The final result could be at or below the bottom end of the range of profit before tax of £440-460m, given probable very depressed trading in Clothing and Home,” M&S warned.

And it also scrapped guidance on future earnings after Brits were told to work remotely and avoid public places to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While Marks & Spencer’s food business will trade profitably as shoppers stockpile goods, its focus on fresh and chilled produce means it will not see the same uplift as rival supermarkets.

And M&S warned of a “substantial impact” on clothing and home revenue for the first three to four months of the next financial year “at the very least”.

“Although it is possible that this may ease as we get into summer trading, margins are likely to be severely impacted by the surplus of unsold seasonal stock and probable clearance activity in the marketplace,” M&S said.

“We are therefore taking all possible steps to defer supply. However, a very large part of our core business is less seasonal year-round essential product and this should provide some scope for carrying forward stock. At this stage we are not assuming a return to normal trading in the autumn.”

M&S said it expects a “prolonged downturn” in demand for its clothing and home divisions, meaning it may have to close stores temporarily.

“We are seeing substantial sales declines in Clothing and Home and we have to manage our costs accordingly but expect to be able to redeploy significant numbers of colleagues to support the Food business,” the firm said.

More to follow.

