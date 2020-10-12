London will not have any new Covid restrictions imposed on it today, after Boris Johnson outlined a new three-tier alert system in the House of Commons.

London will be put into the lowest level category, medium risk, meaning that the current restrictions will remain the same.

The current restrictions for all areas in the medium risk category include a 10pm curfew on hospitality venues and a ban on more than six people meeting at a time.

With Covid cases in London rising, the capital may soon face being put into the second alert level, high risk, which would mean a ban on household mixing indoors.

People living in high risk category areas – Manchester and Newcastle are expected to be among them – will still be able to meet up in groups of six outdoors.

Sadiq Khan said earlier today that more Covid restrictions on the capital were “very likely”, while London First chief executive Jasmine Whitbread said the capital appeared to be on “borrowed time”.

“While the government must balance public health with the wider economic and mental health of the nation, it should do everything possible to avoid another total lockdown,” she said.

“There needs to be an evidence-based approach on any measures implemented, with transparency on how they may be expected to reduce infection rates, and as much certainty as possible as to when these measures will be lifted.”

Liverpool will be put into the highest category on Wednesday, very high risk, meaning that most hospitality venues will shut and social mixing will be banned.

Johnson said any area put in the high risk category will have these restrictions as a “baseline” and that extra conditions may be imposed depending on local factors.

Liverpool, for instance, will also have gyms, leisure centres, betting shops, adult gaming centres and casinos closed.

“We want to create the maximum possible local consensus behind this more severe local action, so in each area we will work with local government leaders on the additional measures which should be taken,” Johnson said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about how he did not want to impose another national lockdown, but that “the bleak mathematics” showed the need for local changes.

“We must act to save lives and the evidence shows that in changing our behaviour…our actions are saving lives,” he said.

“This is the narrow path we have to tread between the social and economic trauma of a full lockdown and the massive human and indeed economic cost to an uncontained epidemic.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Opposition would ” look at the small print of the Prime Minister’s statement”, while deriding Johnson for taking too long to come up with concrete solutions to the second Covid wave.

“I’m now deeply sceptical that the government has got a plan to get control of this virus to protect jobs and regain public trust,” he said.