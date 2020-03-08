Italy has placed 16m people in its affluent northern regions under a virtual lockdown, in an attempt to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, which has now infected over 1,200 people in the country.

The clampdown, which was signed into law overnight by prime minister Giuseppe Conte, mean that people will not be able to enter or leave Lombardy and a number of other provinces.

Read more: Coronavirus: Donald Trump wants thousands left on Grand Princess cruise ship as 21 test positive

The cities of Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia and Rimini will all be affected by the law, which will remain in place until 3 April.

Speaking to a news conference, Conte said: “There will be no movement in or out of these areas, or within them, unless for proven, work-related reasons, emergencies or health reasons”.

The decree instructs citizens to “absolutely avoid” either entering or leaving the areas listed, and even to avoid moving around other than for emergencies or “essential work reasons” within the designated areas.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

The law means that all museums, gyms, cultural centres, ski resorts and swimming pools will be shut in the targeted region as Europe’s worst affected country battles to limit the spread of the disease.

In addition, the government has cancelled holiday for all workers in the health sector due to the extreme demand on public health services.

The moves came as the number of deaths from the illness leapfrogged to 233, with an additional 567 in intensive care due to the disease.

Read more: Coronavirus: $2bn needed to develop Covid-19 vaccine, says epidemic response group

The Covid-19 outbreak has hit Italy’s economy hard, with the government already pledging a stimulus package of €7.5bn to tackle the resulting chaos.

It has also approved measures to employ up to 20,000 new doctors and nurses in response to the outbreak.