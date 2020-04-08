Coronavirus: Holland & Barrett under pressure to close stores

Health food shop Holland & Barrett is facing pressure to close its stores due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Holland & Barrett has been allowed to stay open as an essential retailer during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.



Read more: Lufthansa to close budget carrier Germanwings as coronavirus forces overhaul

However, an online petition calling for the high street chain to shut its stores has received more than 4,000 signatures.



The petition said: “The stores need to be closed, so we not only keep ourselves safe but also the nation.



“All we want is to be safe and be with our loved ones during this period of crisis.”



The petition alleges that the retailer has not provided sanitiser or protective items to prevent the virus from spreading in-store.



Holland & Barrett denied this claim, saying employees received masks and hand sanitiser, and protective shields were installed at checkouts.



The retailer said it sells vitamins and supplements that customers rely on to manage health conditions.



A Holland & Barrett spokesperson said: “We are working around the clock to ensure our teams are as safe as possible whilst staying open to meet the needs of our customers.



Read more: Asos shares jump after it raises £247m to beat coronavirus

“We have provided gloves, masks and hand sanitiser to all of our store colleagues and have also installed shielding screens at the counter, and are following all other safety advice.



“We have asked all colleagues who have any concerns about these safety measures or who need more gloves, masks or sanitiser provided to contact to either contact their manager or our dedicated colleague helpline.”

