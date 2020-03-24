The government will not provide a single support package for the UK’s airlines and airports, but will instead provide aid on a case-by-case basis.

The decision is an apparent u-turn on the government’s original plan. Last week chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would be discussing a potential package for “specifically airlines and airports”.

Instead, Sunak had written to sector members setting out how they could benefit from the economy-wide measures set out to protect the UK’s businesses last week.

State investment will only be considered once companies have tried to raise capital from existing investors.

In the letter, which City A.M. has seen, Sunak wrote: “Given the significant importance of the aviation sector to our economy… the government is prepared to enter negotiations with individual companies”.

Before that, the chancellor wrote, “we would expect all companies to be pursuing all possible actions to preserve cash and maximise liquidity, including engaging with shareholders, lenders and the markets and utilising all available assets and facilities.”

Airport Operators’ Association chief executive Karen Dee said: “After having publicly announced a support package for airports and airlines, we’re surprised by where we find ourselves today.

“Our industry will now have to fight on its own to protect its workforce and its future”.

More to follow.