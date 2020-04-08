Coronavirus: FTSE 100 slips into red to end two days of gains

The FTSE 100 slumped 1.2 per cent after markets opened today, as European stocks also slid after EU finance ministers failed to agree steps on a coronavirus recovery.



London’s blue-chip index fell 65 points to 5,638 within its first half hour of trading today. France’s Cac dropped 1.2 per cent and Germany’s Dax also fell 0.8 per cent.



The Euro Stoxx 600, a pan-European index, fell 0.84 per cent.



EU fails to agree economic recovery strategy

Markets were reacting to EU finance chiefs’ failure to agree a deal on how to battle the economic fallout of coronavirus.



In a teleconference that lasted a reported 16 hours, EU member states’ finance bosses could not agree on a vision on how to help European economies recover from coronavirus.



France and Europe’s worst-hit southern countries clashed with Germany and more hawkish northern states.



The groups have disagreed over whether to issue joint debt in the form of coronabonds to aid an economic recovery. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government in particular has opposed the idea.



Instead a new press conference was pencilled in for later today.



FTSE 100 stocks slip up under pressure

FTSE 100 stock Tesco dropped five per cent as it warned investors it faces £925m in costs from hiring extra staff to meet coronavirus stockpiling demand.



And other fallers on the FTSE 100 included Rolls-Royce, which sank almost 10 per cent after jumping a similar amount yesterday as the index pushed higher.



Falling coronavirus death rates – and therefore hopes Europe could ease lockdowns – lifted the FTSE 100 yesterday. But there was less optimism among traders today.



UK stocks follow US into red

The UK recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths yesterday at 786. And New York also reported its highest single day death toll of 731.



Meanwhile, US stocks reversed gains of over three per cent yesterday to fall slightly into the red.



“Though the UK and New York announced their deadliest days yesterday, the number of cases slowed in these locations and elsewhere in the world,” Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.



“The fact that we may see a peak and a reversed trend in number of cases and deaths in most parts of the world indicates that the worst is probably behind. But it does not necessarily mean that the containment measures should be lifted too quick and too soon. As the risks prevail, the world could stay confined for couple of more months. In this respect, we could see energy and transport shares underperforming the rest for an extended period of time.”



A dip in oil prices yesterday ahead of Thursday’s crunch meeting of oil cartel Opec also hurt London’s index.

