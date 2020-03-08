Coronavirus: Foreign Office changes travel advice after lockdown in Italy

The Foreign Office has changed its travel advice stating that it advises against all but essential travel to parts of the country.

Following the lockdown in northern regions the government has advised against travel to the Lombardy region, which includes the city of Milan, and other regions in lockdown.

It had previously advised against all but essential travel to just 10 small towns in the Lombardy region and one in the Veneto region of Italy.

The Italian government has placed 16m people in its northern regions under a lockdown, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The law was signed overnight by prime minister Giuseppe Conte and means people cannot enter or leave Lombardy and a number of other provinces. It will remain in place until 3 April.

Italy confirmed 100 new deaths from coronavirus with the official tally now up to 366.

More to follow