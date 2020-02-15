Coronavirus: First death in Europe occurs in France

A Chinese tourist has become the first person outside of Asia to die as a result of the coronavirus.

An 80-year-old man from China’s Hubei province – where the outbreak occurred – has died in France, according to the French health minister.

The victim arrived in France on 16 January and was placed into quarantine in a hospital in France on 25 January, Agnes Buzyn added.

It is the fourth death to have occured outside of China, but first to have happened in Europe.

There has also been one death in each of Hong Kong, the Philippines and Japan.

However, more than 1,500 have died from the coronavirus in mainland China, mostly within the Hubei province.

China confirmed a further 2,641 new cases on Friday bringing the total in the country to more than 66,000

France has confirmed 11 cases of the Covid-19 virus, with six hospitalised.

According to Buzyn, the deceased man’s daughter is among the infected, but is believed to be recovering.

There have been more than 500 cases in 24 countries outside of China.

The US said earlier today it would send a plane to Japan to evacuate the Americans stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

There are 3,700 people on board being held in quarantine and 218 have tested positive.

Australia said it was considering evacuating citizens too.