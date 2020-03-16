Coronavirus: Downing Street to hold daily press conferences to keep public informed

The government will hold daily televised press conferences to keep the public informed about the coronavirus outbreak, after coming under fire for its approach this weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior ministers including health secretary Matt Hancock will go before the cameras alongside the chief medical officer Chris Witty and the chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance, to explain the latest advice on the pandemic.

Over the weekend, Downing Street was heavily criticised as information including plans to quarantine the over-70s for up to four months appeared to have been leaked to individual outlets. Hancock also was attacked for writing a column for the Telegraph, rather than taking a blanket approach.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and this government are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way about what we’re doing to fight the spread of coronavirus, when we’re doing it and why we’re doing it. At all times we will be led by the science to bring forward the right responses at the right time to this global pandemic.”

Additionally, Johnson will this morning speak to British manufacturers including Unipart Group to ask them to support production of essential medical equipment for the NHS. The government has been calling on manufacturers to help build more life-saving equipment including ventilators.

A spokesperson said: “Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we’re calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis. We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort.”

This afternoon, he will chair another emergency COBR to dicuss current modelling of the outbreak and next steps on plans around shielding elderly and vulnerable people, household isolation and mass gatherings. It is thought likely that the government will recommend gatherings of 500 or more be cancelled, amid growing pressure on frontline services.

Tomorrow all G7 leaders will participate in a call to discuss international efforts, following calls between the Prime Minister and US President Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Abe and Prime Minister Conte, among others.

It is also expected that emergency legislation, which could include provisions to allow police to detain those with Covid-19 symptoms if they do not self-isolate, will be introduced to Parliament tomorrow.