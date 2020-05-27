Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK jumped to 412 today after falling earlier in the week following the bank holiday.

The Department of Health said 37,460 people have died with coronavirus in total as of 5pm on 26 May, up 412 on the previous day.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said 134 people had died with coronavirus in the UK up to 5pm on 25 May, taking the total to 37,048

On Monday the death toll stood at 121 people, the second-lowest in a 24-hour period since March.

However, there is usually a lag in the figures reported at weekends and on bank holidays.

The Department of Health said as of 9am today there have been 3,798,490 tests, with 267,240 people testing positive

There were 117,013 tests yesterday.

Data released yesterday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that suspected UK coronavirus deaths hit 42,173 as of 15 May.

The ONS data is based on cases where coronavirus is mentioned on a death certificate, rather than where someone has tested positive for covid-19.

Of the deaths registered during the week to 15 May, 3,810 mentioned coronavirus, 120 fewer than in the previous week.

