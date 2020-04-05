Coronavirus: Brockwell Park shut on Sunday

Lambeth Council last night announced that Brockwell Park would be closed today, expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

“Despite clear advice, over 3000 people spent today (Saturday) in Brockwell Park, many of them sunbathing or in large groups,” the Council tweeted late on Saturday night.



“This is unacceptable. Unfortunately, the actions of a minority now means that, following police advice, Brockwell Park will be closed tomorrow (Sunday),” they added.

Many criticised the council for shutting the park, rather than enforcing the government’s social distancing measures as has occurred in other parks.

One tweeter, Kat Brown, said: “Peckham Rye Park had police patrolling and breaking up groups – why could that not be done in Brockwell? It’s madness to restrict the one green space near Brixton and Herne Hill because some idiots wouldn’t move. So many people without (gardens) need it.”

Victoria Park in east London has also been shut.

Pictured: Greenwich Park, Saturday April 4th