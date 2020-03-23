British companies are rushing to delay the publication of their results following an unprecedented call from the financial regulator for results to be suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.



The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said late on Saturday that listed firms planning to report preliminary results in the next few days should mothball them for at least two weeks so they can better assess how the pandemic will affect their business.



Companies including B&Q owner Kingfisher and drinks maker AG Barr said this morning that they would delay the publication of their results.



At least 50 firms were expected to report results this week, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.



Kingfisher announced this morning that it would delay the publication of its full-year results by at least two weeks in response to the FCA’s request.



The company said it had received a letter from the watchdog yesterday asking it to delay the release of its results, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, and would provide further updates on timings “as soon as we are advised by the FCA”.



The FCA’s call marks the first time British public companies have been asked to suspend results en masse, and comes in the wake of similar actions from regulators across the world.



Authorities in Spain, Hong Kong and China have moved to delay companies’ results as firms grapple with just how deep the expected global recession is likely to be.



In China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, companies listed on the mainland stock markets have delayed filing annual reports as auditors struggle to sign off accounts after the government effectively closed businesses to slow the coronavirus outbreak.



The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the British audit regulator, said last week companies should delay filing financial statements rather than risking substandard audits and called on auditors to explicitly state the risks the pandemic poses for firms.

The FRC said this morning that it supports the FCA’s decision, and that auditors could broaden their approach to delays in company financial statements as the situation “rapidly” evolves.

“It is important that due consideration is given by companies to these events in preparing all reporting,” the regulator said.

“The FRC therefore encourages listed companies and their auditors to consider carefully whether they should delay other corporate reports for the next two weeks, such as interim financial statements and final audited financial statements, except where necessary to meet a legal or regulatory requirement,” the watchdog said in a statement.

The FCA said on Saturday that it was in talks with the FRC and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority over a package of measures aimed at ensuring companies took the time to address the practical challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is hard for management to accurately say how badly they will be hit,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“All they can really do is state how they intend to preserve cash, clarify the current level of cash and debt in the business, give some guidance on how they intend to protect workers, and explain what the next steps might be in their crisis management plan.”



In full: the companies delaying results

Company Industry What has been delayed? AG Barr Soft drinks Results scheduled for 24 March CPP Group Products and services Preliminary results Gulf Keystone Petroleum Oil and gas Results scheduled for 26 March Igas Energy Oil and gas Results Integrated Diagnostics Holidings Diagnostic services Full-year results scheduled for 26 March Kingfisher Home improvement Full-year results scheduled for 24 March Mears Group Outsourcing Results scheduled for 24 March N Brown Fashion Results expected on 29 April STM Group Financial services Results scheduled for 24 March S&U Motor finance Full-year results scheduled for 24 March Zotefoams Block foam making Preliminary results scheduled for 24 March



