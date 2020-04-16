Amazon has been forced to close its warehouses in France after it was ordered to only deliver essential goods such as food and medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

The US retail giant will close its six warehouses in France from today until at least 20 April following the court order.

Around 10,000 permanent and interim workers are employed at the French Amazon distribution centres.

Amazon will pay employees through the state partial unemployment scheme, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

“The company is forced to suspend all production activities in all of its distribution centers in order to assess the inherent risks in the COVID-19 epidemic and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its employees (during that period),” the document said.

The company has faced concerns over potential safety risks and limits on social distancing at its distribution centres during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, a French court ruled that Amazon must carry out a more thorough risk assessment on the potential for coronavirus contagion at its warehouses.

The company must restrict its deliveries while the assessment takes place or it could be slapped with a fine.

“We’re puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees”, Amazon said in a statement.

“Our interpretation suggests that we may be forced to suspend the activity of our distribution centres in France,” the tech giant said, adding that it would appeal the decision.

The legal case came after a group of unions – Union Syndicale Solidaires – complained about crowded conditions at Amazon shipping sites.