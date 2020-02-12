An A&E doctor from Worthing Hospital in West Sussex is among the UK’s eight coronavirus cases, it has emerged.



Public Health England is now contacting a small number of patients who were in contact with the doctor, it said, adding that the hospital is open as normal, the BBC reported.



Read more: Coronavirus: China sacks local officials as death toll passes 1,000

It follows the closure of three medical centres in Brighton in connection with coronavirus.



Brighton GP Catriona Greenwood contracted coronavirus at a chalet in the French Alps last week, believes to have caught it from a so-called super spreader, Steve Walsh. He passed the virus onto 11 people after catching it in Singapore at a conference.



Speaking yesterday, Walsh said he had “fully recovered” from the coronavirus. Greenwood’s practice, County Oak medical centre in Brighton, was closed for deep cleaning as a result.

And Patcham Nursing Home in Brighton said it was “closed to all visitors” yesterday as a precaution after an infected doctor visited a patient at the home. And

Read more: What is the coronavirus and how dangerous is it?

Another branch of the County Oak medical centre also closed yesterday, as well as the Haven Practice in Brighton.



The World Health Organization (WHO) named the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19 yesterday.



Total cases of coronavirus in China have risen to 44,653, health officials said, including 2,015 new confirmed cases. Markets took heart from the number, with it being the lowest daily rise since 30 January.



But WHO said the threat of coronavirus could be worse than terrorism.



Read more: Coronavirus has exposed the flaws of our globalised system

The world must “wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one”, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last night. He added that the first vaccine was 18 months away.



China’s state news agency, Xinhua, said the country’s fight against coronavirus was a “battle that has no gunpowder smoke but must be won”.

