Coronavirus: 761 more deaths in the UK as confirmed cases near 100,000

A further 761 people have died of coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has announced, taking the total death toll to 12,868 as of yesterday evening.

The figure is a tiny decrease on yesterday’s figure of 778 deaths.

Read more: UK coronavirus deaths jump by 778 to pass 12,000

The total number of new confirmed cases rose by 4,605, taking the UK to the brink of 100,000 cases in total.

However, there were over 600 fewer new cases than yesterday, when 5,252 cases were confirmed.

In total, 15,994 tests were carried out yesterday, meaning that the UK has now conducted nearly 400,000 tests in total.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Health secretary Matt Hancock has promised that by May there will be the capacity to carry out 100,000 tests a day.

Of the new deaths, 651 occurred in English hospitals, and included a 20-year-old with no underlying health conditions.

Wales also recorded its highest daily death toll so far, with 60 new deaths, taking its overall count to 463.

Read more: Coronavirus: GSK chief urges drug firms to work together to develop vaccines

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country had suffered 84 more deaths, which is also it single highest tally in one day

More to follow.