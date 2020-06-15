Coronavirus: 38 more people die as total reaches 41,736

A further 38 people have died of coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health confirmed today, meaning the total death toll has reached 41,736.

In addition, 1,056 more people have tested positive for the disease, meaning that there have now been 296,857 cases recorded in this country.

The number of new fatalities, which is accurate to 5pm last night, comes after 36 more deaths were recorded the day before, the lowest number since the UK entered lockdown.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

However, according to a Reuters tally, over 10,000 more people have died of the new disease in this country then reported by the Department of Health.

Last week it counted 51,766 deaths in the UK, which it calculated using Office of National Statistics figures.

The number is higher than the official tally because it also includes suspected cases.

The new figure comes as non-essential retail reopened today in the UK, leading to huge queues as shoppers headed out in droves.

More to follow.