Coronavirus: 159 more deaths in England

The National Health Service said today that a further 159 patients had died in England after testing positive for coronavirus taking the total to 1,284.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mercedes-designed ventilator gets approval for NHS use

A further six people have died in Scotland, taking the total to 47, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced.

In Wales, 62 people have died after contracting coronavirus, an increase of 14, health officials said.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said 127,737 people in the UK had been tested for coronavirus at 29 March at 9am.

Read more: Michael Gove overstates number of UK coronavirus tests as government misses target

The department said 19,522 people had tested positive and 108,215 had tested negative.

More to follow.

