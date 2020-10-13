Cornish Lithium fundraise nears £4m as Poldark spirit lives on

A new lithium project in the south-west has attracted nearly £4m in investment over the last 24 hours, smashing its target of a £1.5m raise.

Cornish Lithium opened up to pre-registered investors yesterday and nearly doubled its original target within three hours.

The firm, which is based near Redruth in England’s westernmost county, then opened the funding round to the public this morning.

Currently, 2176 investors have chipped in to raise £3.8m, 250 per cent more than the firm had originally aimed for.

Investors flocked to the firm just weeks after it announced a “globally significant” find of the precious metal in what could be a game-changing discovery for UK battery technology.

The find also raised hopes of a new industrial boom in the county, the mining heritage of which is perhaps best known through Sunday night smash hit Poldark.

Founder and chief exec Jeremy Wrathall said: “We are raising additional funding at this time to continue towards our goal of creating a battery metals hub for the UK.

“The success of our recent exploration, and Government funding for our pilot plant, gives the Company the opportunity to accelerate its efforts towards commercial production and the creation of an environmentally-responsible lithium industry in Cornwall.”

The company is currently deciding when to close its current funding round, which is being held on Crowdcube.

Lithium is an essential element in making batteries for electric vehicles, which are expected to supplant the conventional combustion-engine powered car as the world seeks to transition away from a carbon-heavy industry.

At the moment, the battery supply chain is dominated by China, which is the world’s largest producer of the rare metal.

Energy research organisation the Faraday Institute has said the country will need about 60,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate by 2035, when the sale of new diesel cars will be banned.

The company is currently in the process of building a £4m extraction plant in Cornwall, in which the government has taken an undisclosed stake.

Wrathall teased potential investors in September by saying that the firm was considering a London listing in the next couple of years.