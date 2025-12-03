Coremont Secures $40M Strategic Investment from Funds Managed by Blue Owl to Accelerate Innovation in Portfolio Analytics

Coremont, a leading provider of real-time, multi-asset class portfolio management software and analytics, today announced a $40 million strategic growth investment from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a leading asset manager with $295 billion in assets under management.

The investment recognizes Coremont’s position as a critical infrastructure partner to asset managers, hedge funds, and financial institutions seeking sophisticated portfolio analytics and advanced derivative modelling capabilities. Coremont’s platform combines intuitive user interfaces with robust API integration, enabling investment professionals to make faster, more informed decisions across the full spectrum of investment strategies.

The investment will accelerate Coremont’s growth across three strategic priorities:

Expanding product coverage: Broadening Coremont’s capabilities across emerging asset classes and alternative investment strategies

Broadening Coremont’s capabilities across emerging asset classes and alternative investment strategies Democratizing access through AI: Delivering advanced analytics to entire investment teams through natural-language interfaces and automated insights

Delivering advanced analytics to entire investment teams through natural-language interfaces and automated insights Enhancing real-time risk management: Advancing live portfolio monitoring, stress testing, and scenario analysis to support investment decision-making

“Coremont has established itself as a critical partner to leading investment managers, and we are excited to help accelerate its next phase of innovation,” said Mark Schachter, Managing Director at Blue Owl. “At Blue Owl, we back exceptional teams that build scalable, technology-driven businesses that solve real problems for sophisticated investors. Coremont exemplifies that approach.”

Coremont currently serves institutional clients across asset management, hedge funds, and financial institutions, delivering real-time insights across fixed income, equities, currencies, and commodities. The company has experienced strong growth as investment firms increasingly seek cloud-native alternatives to legacy portfolio management systems—particularly as volatile markets demand more sophisticated real-time analytics.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Blue Owl,” said Jev Mehmet, CEO of Coremont. “This long-term investment accelerates our technology and product roadmap and underscores our commitment to empowering clients with market-leading analytics as they navigate both the opportunities and the risks of volatile markets.”

Broadhaven Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Coremont.

About Coremont

Coremont is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, multi-asset class portfolio management software and analytics for asset managers, hedge funds, and financial institutions. With offices in London, Connecticut, and Hong Kong, Coremont’s platform delivers real-time insights across fixed income, equities, currencies, and commodities, supported by sophisticated analytics, modern technology infrastructure, and robust API integration.

For more information, visit www.coremont.com.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®.

With over $295 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,365 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

