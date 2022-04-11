Copper brings five new faces to crypto trading platform

Michael Roberts of Copper.io

London-based crypto trading site Copper has made five appointments to assist the company progress with plans to enhance its prime infrastructure offering.

Michael Roberts, Adam Groom, Paul Barham, Ben Carr and Ross Budgen join Copper.co with immediate effect.

Michael Roberts will lead the new team, bringing the best part of two decades’ experience to his new role, joining from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) where he was a managing director and EMEA head of the bank’s prime platform.

Roberts will be joined by former BAML directors Groom and Barham, who most recently led relationship management and product development for the company’s EMEA platform. Supporting this senior team are Carr and Budgen, who add expertise in product development, account management and analytics. Together, they have more than 45 years’ experience in prime services.

Reporting to Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, Chief Revenue Officer at Copper, the five will work with Copper’s existing team to accelerate the expansion of prime infrastructure; in terms of custody, collateral management and hedging services, as more prime brokers join the Copper ecosystem and its proprietary ClearLoop network.

Copper launched ClearLoop in 2020 in a bid to ensure institutional investors could trade with crypto exchanges securely. Later in 2020, Copper expanded its ClearLoop network to include collateral management for crypto derivatives.

Today’s appintments follow just a month after Copper announced two C-suite level hires in London: former Citi executive Sabrina Wilson joined as Chief Operating Officer and Carly Nuzbach-Lowery as Chief Legal Officer.

“Since the inception of Copper, we have been committed to exceeding market expectations of the gold standard in crypto-asset custody and trading,” said Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, Chief Revenue Officer at Copper.co.

“Part of that commitment means securing top-tier talent to ensure we remain at the forefront. I have no doubt that Mike, Adam, Paul, Ben and Ross will fit seamlessly into the team as we push the boundaries of possibility within the Copper ecosystem and continue to develop infrastructure to empower prime brokers with the infrastructure they need. I look forward to working with each of them tremendously.”

Michael Roberts – Copper’s Head of Prime – said: “I have watched Copper from afar for some years now and been continuously impressed at the speed and quality of the solutions they bring to market. Boris and the team understand the technology institutional investors want and need to pursue crypto strategies. I thoroughly look forward to being on board and combining our collective experience as Copper embarks upon its next phase of growth.”