COP26: Trains to Glasgow cancelled over a fallen tree, leaving travellers stranded

Trains to Glasgow the day the UN’s flagship climate conference COP26 kicks off have been cancelled due to a fallen tree – leaving travellers and journalists stranded.

Financial Times chief political correspondent Jim Pickard said it “feels like a metaphor for the climate talks”, following last night’s stormy weather.

Travellers have been advised to wait until tomorrow to travel given “serious damage”, Pickard added.

Avanti West Coast has reportedly urged travellers to avoid the East Coast line to Edinburgh, as travellers try find new routes to make it the first day of the highly anticipated climate talks.

All Glasgow trains leaving London Euston station have also been cancelled due to a fallen tree, environment correspondent for the Telegraph, Olivia Rudgard said.

Rudgard added that it is not yet clear how, or whether at all, travellers will be making it to Glasgow today.

this is the scene awaiting travellers at Euston hoping to get to Glasgow for #COP26 pic.twitter.com/HOS2Fy5HYv — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 31, 2021

More to follow.