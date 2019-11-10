Conservatives refuse to reveal cost of spending pledges

Tory cabinet members have refused to say how much the Conservatives will pledge to spend as a part of the party’s manifesto.

The party put out figures last night that show a Labour government would spend £1.2tn if elected. The figure was branded as “fake news” by shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

The Conservatives are now being criticised for not being able to tell the public how much they would spend if re-elected.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng was asked on Sky News this morning how much the Tories would spend if they won the 12 December election.

He said: “I’m not going to bandy around figures.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid also refused to give away further details of the Conservatives’ spending plans.

Javid told the BBC: “During this campaign we know exactly what we want to say and when, and I’m going to stick to that.

“I’m not going to get into individual policies today.”