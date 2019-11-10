City Talk
Schroders Talk
'100% chance of recession'? ... the risks of making investment forecasts
Sunday 10 November 2019 11:11 am

Conservatives refuse to reveal cost of spending pledges


Share

Tory cabinet members have refused to say how much the Conservatives will pledge to spend as a part of the party’s manifesto.

The party put out figures last night that show a Labour government would spend £1.2tn if elected. The figure was branded as “fake news” by shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Read more: General election 2019: Javid confirms ‘new fiscal rules for a new economy’

The Conservatives are now being criticised for not being able to tell the public how much they would spend if re-elected.


Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng was asked on Sky News this morning how much the Tories would spend if they won the 12 December election.

He said: “I’m not going to bandy around figures.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid also refused to give away further details of the Conservatives’ spending plans.

Javid told the BBC: “During this campaign we know exactly what we want to say and when, and I’m going to stick to that.

“I’m not going to get into individual policies today.”

Share





Related articles

General election poll: Conservatives lead Labour by seven points

James Booth

Polls put Conservatives in line for a comfortable election victory

Stefan Boscia
Chancellor Sajid Javid

Parties’ spending pledges under scrutiny on day of missed Budget

Harry Robertson