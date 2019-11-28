City Talk
IG Talk
Housebuilder stocks facing a Brexit wrecking ball?
Thursday 28 November 2019 6:25 pm

Conservatives break election donations record while unions turn on the taps for Labour


Share

The Conservatives have broken the record for the most amount of money raised in the first fortnight of a general election campaign.

Figures from the Electoral commission show the Tories were given £8.6m in large donations in the first two weeks of the campaign, while Labour lags behind on £3.7m and the Brexit Party on £2.25m.

Read more: What is PM Boris Johnson worth? More than £300,000 in City donations

The Liberal Democrats have raised just £251,000.


Labour led the pack in the second week of campaigning as they were given £3.5m in large donations, including £3m from Unite the Union.

The Communication Workers Union also gave £425,000 to the party.

Businessman Christopher Harborne donated £2m to the Brexit Party, while the Tories attracted one donation of £250,000 from hedge fund manager Jonathan Wood.

The figures, which only show donations above £7,500, are a stark change from the first week of campaigning, where Labour attracted 26-times less than the Tories.

However, the Conservatives still had nine six-figure donations during the period.

American hedge fund manager Yan Huo and British billionaire David Harding both donated £200,000 to the Tories.

So too did Rosemary Said – the wife of Saudi billionaire Wafic Said.


Read more: General Election 2019: Conservatives and Labour fiscal plans are ‘not credible’

Meanwhile, analysis of Facebook advertising spending shows Labour and the Liberal Democrats spent £175,000 and £212,000 respectively over the past week.

The Tories spent just £18,000.

Share





Related articles

General Election 2019: Conservatives go head-to-head with Labour on housing

Catherine Neilan
General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Leader and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister and Conservative Leader (Photo credit: Getty Images)

General election: Labour and Conservatives row over immigration

Stefan Boscia
Jeremy Corbyn And Boris Johnson Take Part In ITV Leaders Debate

Election poll: Conservatives to pick up 167 seats more than Labour

Stefan Boscia