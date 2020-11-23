Confirmed: Curfew to be pushed back to 11pm

The Prime Minister has confirmed that the curfew for pubs and restaurants will be pushed back from 10pm to 11pm when the England-wide coronavirus lockdown ends next month.

In a statement to Parliament this afternoon, Boris Johnson announced that the lockdown will be lifted on 2 December, to be replaced by a tier system.

Under the new restrictions, hospitality businesses will have to call last orders at 10pm, and punters will be given an extra hour to finish their drinks and meals.

However, the new tier system is tougher than the restrictions that were in place before the national lockdown.

Hospitality businesses in Tier 1 will have to abide by the curfew and will not be able to seat groups of more than six.

In Tier 2 areas, punters will have to order a “substantial meal” to be served alcohol.

Premises will be forced to close in Tier 3, and will only be able to offer food and drink for takeaway and collection.

The industry has slammed the new rules, which were first reported overnight, as disastrous.

In a statement before Johnson confirmed the rules under the tier system, Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Our sector has been hung out to dry, the government must compensate pubs for their lost trade or lose the great British pub forever.”

