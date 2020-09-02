Computacenter shares at a record after tech retailer rides working-from-home wave

Shares in office technology retailer Computacenter surged more than 14 per cent today after a bullish statement on its most-recent trading.

The rise in Computacenter shares, up 14.88 per cent to 2,316p per share, followed a surprise trading update which cemented the retailer as one of the few winners from lockdown.

Even better for Computacenter is that the positive sales trends have endured throughout the summer.

Read more: Computacenter reveals profit is ‘well ahead’ of expectations

Computacenter said in its trading statement this morning: “The successful trading performance seen in the first half of the year has continued for the first two months of the second half”.

It added: “It has become clear to the Board that the likely out turn for the year as a whole will be materially above the Board’s previous expectations”.

Even back in July Computacenter said it expected to “materially progress” on what was “an already record-breaking 2019”.

Read more: The City View: Rachel Cunliffe on why working from home isn’t great for everyone

Today’s statement looks likely to cement that view in the market.

David Madden of CMC Markets said of the news: “The update was light on detail but the board of directors believe the annual performance will exceed their previous expectations.

“The rise of working remotely has been a boost for the group”.

The group’s interim results are on Wednesday 9 September.