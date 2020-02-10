VIP Tickets to the exclusive Collectors’ Preview of the International Art Fair for Modern Craft and Design: Collect 2020 presented by the Crafts Council

Collect 2019 Shot by Sophie Mutevelian

The vanguard of growing global appreciation for crafted objects, Collect, is moving to a striking new home at Somerset House. The Fair includes the work of 400 international artists presented by galleries showcasing exceptional and breakthrough work.

City A.M. Club members can be among the first to explore the fair before it opens to the public. Club members should visit The City Culture Corner partner page to access the discount code.

Date: Wednesday 26th February

Time: 6pm-9pm

Venue: Somerset House



