Coe to face six rivals in election to sport’s most powerful role

Lord Coe will stand for election to become president of the IOC next year

Lord Coe faces six rivals, including the current chiefs of cycling and gymnastics, in the running to succeed Thomas Bach as president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Briton, the current president of World Athletics, was one of seven approved candidates announced by the IOC on Monday for the election in March 2025.

Coe, 67, is seen as one of the favourites to win the secret ballot of 111 IOC members, along with Spaniard Juan Antonio Samaranch and Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry.

Also standing are David Lappartient, Morinari Watanabe and Johan Eliasch, the presidents of the world governing bodies of cycling, gymnastics and skiing respectively, and Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan.

Coe has impeccable credentials for the role, having twice won Olympic gold in middle distance running, enjoyed careers in politics and sports marketing, run the London 2012 Games and most recently taken charge of global track and field.

But he is believed to have made an enemy of Bach, with whom his policies at World Athletic have clashed. The German, who was elected in 2013, is said to favour Coventry, 41, who could become the first woman to hold arguably sport’s most powerful role.

Samaranch Jr, 64, is the son of the former IOC president of the same name and a current vice-president of the committee.

Last week the IOC released further details of the requirements for candidates in a move that could hurt the chances of Coe and Samaranch Jr.

The president must be a member of the IOC for the full eight-year initial term, it said. Coe’s membership currently depends on his World Athletics role, which he will have to relinquish if elected to succeed Bach.