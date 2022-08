Coca-Cola bottler details £160.2m hit from Russia sales suspension

Coca-Cola HBC has revealed it took a hit worth £160.27m after suspending the sale of its beverages in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

In interim results, the soft drink bottler said it anticipated charges of around £69.17m in the second half of the year after depleting its stocks and suspending production and sales of products in Russia.

More to follow…