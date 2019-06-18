Coast Capital hits out at First Group over ‘defamatory attacks’

demonstration of a chaotic and unqualified management team with a long track record of value destruction,” Coast said. “Coast believes that real and lasting cultural and organisational change are needed more than ever at FGP. The only way to effect such change is through the appointment of highly qualified, diverse board members who have the requisite experience in surface public transport and a thoughtful plan which will create sustained long term value for both investors and other stakeholders. “None of FGP’s current board members have essential prior experience in surface public transport, despite FGP’s suggestions to the contrary.” Coast said the current strategy presented by First’s chief executive, Matthew Gregory, is “nearly guaranteed to destroy value for investors”.
Read more: Activist investor hits out at First Group over results meeting ban “The proposed fire sale of the UK bus operations, which the company has run into the ground, is a clear admission by management that they are unequipped to operate surface transport businesses. “ The shareholder added: “As a result, analysts have already begun to downgrade the stock, investors remain dismayed, and the stock has lost nearly 15 per cent of its value since the CEO’s presentation. Coast eagerly looks forward to the opportunity to vote in favour of a new board, comprising qualified and independent directors, who can usher in a new and productive era of operational excellence, value creation, and growth for the company.” First has been approached for comment.