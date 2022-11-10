Co-operative Bank raises 2022 interest margins as it posts £103.1m profit

The Co-operative Bank has raised its net interest margin for 2022 from 155 to 165 basis points after its underlying profit before tax went up by more than 75 per cent to £103.1m.

The bank has increased the guidance for its CET1 ratio – which determines its ability to face financial distress – to 20.5 per cent following “better than expected income and lower risk-weighted assets”.

Adjusted return on tangible equity also went up to around 14.5 per cent, as higher profitability and improved performance drove shareholder value.

“We have delivered significant business momentum, and in light of this performance, have taken the decision to increase our investment in the business,” chief executive Nick Slape said today.

“This will centre on improving customer experience, upgrading our branch network, and increased funding of our external campaign, giving the Bank a louder voice on matters that mean the most to our customers.”

In the nine months ended 30 September, the Co-operative Bank posted a 40 per cent growth in its total income, which went up to £362.8m while net interest income surged 41 per cent to £329.1m.

Costs also went up as the bank continued to focus on supporting its staff amid higher inflation rates and a cost-of-living crisis.

“For our colleagues, we have provided a one-off payment and annual salary increase which was announced earlier in the year,” Slape added.

“We have a low risk balance sheet with limited exposure to unsecured and corporate lending, and whilst we are conscious that customers will be maturing onto higher rates, we are currently seeing no signs of stress across our portfolio.”