Co-op Bank enters exclusive talks with Coventry Building Society

By:

According to reports, Coventry Building Society submitted a bid for Co-op earlier this month which valued the bank at £700m.

The Co-op Bank has entered exclusive talks with Coventry Building Society which could pave the way for a merger in the new year.

The mid-sized lender said that after receiving “non-binding proposals from potential acquirers,” it had started talks with Coventry Building Society to “better evaluate the merits of a combination.”

According to reports, Coventry Building Society submitted a bid for Co-op earlier this month which valued the bank at £700m.

Today’s announcement follows the confirmation that the bank was undertaking a “strategic review” process in early November after months of speculation about the bank’s future.

After being rescued by US hedge funds back in 2017, the Co-op Bank has been through a long process of recovery, returning to profit in 2021.

It has long been seen as a takeover target for banks looking to challenge the dominance of the UK’s established lenders.

Several banks, including Aldermore and Shawbrook, were reportedly interested in picking up the Co-op Bank.

The bank notched pre-tax profits of £81.1m in the nine months to the end of September and recently acquired Sainsbury’s Bank’s mortgage book.

“There is no certainty that these exclusive discussions will result in a transaction. A further update will be provided in due course,” the bank said.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.