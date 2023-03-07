Co-op welcomes former N Brown finance chief as new group CFO

The Co-operative group has welcomed Rachel Izzard as chief financial officer and a member of the Co-op group board.

The supermarket and funeral care provider said that Izzard will take up the position in June following the end of current interim Mike Hazell’s contract.

The financial veteran has held a number of CFO positions, including roles at IFA Cargo, Aer Lingus and most recently at Manchester-based retailer N Brown.

It comes after the group also welcomed new boss Shirine Khoury-Haq in the summer following the departure of Steve Murrells. Haq became the group’s first female CEO in its 159-year history.

“We’re delighted that Rachel is joining us at such an exciting time for our Co-op. We are all looking forward to welcoming her in June and her wealth of experience will enable us to continue to deliver our vision as a commercially successful co-operative,” Haq said.

“We’re grateful to Mike for the significant contribution he has made in strengthening the underlying financial position of our Co-op during his time here. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future and he will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues at Co-op.”