CNG Fuels to offer first carbon neutral fuels for HGVs

This morning CNG Fuels, the UK’s leading supplier of renewable biomethane, announced plans to become the first supplier of carbon neutral fuels for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The supplier plans to use manure to produce carbon neutral biomethane which will undercut diesel prices up to 45 per cent by 2021.

HGVs are responsible for 4.2 per cent of UK carbon emissions, making decarbonising their emissions central to the UK’s 2050 net-zero goal.

The proposed move could cut vehicle greenhouse gases up to 85 per cent.

It is also considering how it might use its network of refuelling stations to support hydrogen and electric battery technology for HGVs, in order to support customers when these technologies become commercially viable.

Manure gives off methane, a greenhouse gas which is 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. The use of methane as a fuel prevents it from entering the atmosphere.

Chief executive Philip Fjeld said: “We want to help decarbonise freight transport and enable fleet operators to meet Net Zero targets now, supporting the UK’s climate targets.

“Renewable biomethane sourced from manure is currently the best low-carbon solution for HGVs, but we want to be ready to support our customers when other technologies are commercially viable for freight transport.”

Andy Eastman, managing director of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership, welcomed the news, saying: “With all the focus on electrification, the low carbon combustion fuels might be overlooked. But it is vital to remember that Net Zero can be delivered in a number of ways.

“The LowCVP welcome genuinely zero (or even negative) carbon solutions which exist here and now and we must accelerate the uptake of these fuel solutions.”

CNG has become the fuel supplier of choice for a number of companies, including John Lewis, Hermes, ASDA, Argos and Cadent.

The John Lewis partnership has made a commitment to replace its entire 500-strong HGV fleet with CNG vehicles by 2028.

Ed Syson, Chief Safety and Strategy Officer at Cadent, Britain’s biggest gas network: “Today we are helping to decarbonise road transport by delivering renewable biomethane, from producers connected to our networks, to CNG Fuels’ network of refuelling stations.

“We are already building on this with our partners to provide hydrogen solutions for a Net Zero future.”

