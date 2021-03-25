Closer UK-Japan ties will unlock access to Asian markets

Lord Stephen Green is the Chairman of Asia House, an independent think tank and advisory service focusing on trade and investment in Asia. He is the former Chairman of HSBC and served as UK Trade Minister 2011-2013.

Last week’s Integrated Review made it clear that Asia will be increasingly important to the

UK as the world’s economic and strategic balance shifts towards the region. Commentators

have emphasised the need for Britain to bolster security ties with regional partners like

Japan – a country which shares many economic dynamics with the UK, and a similar global

outlook.

But while security cooperation is of course important, there are also opportunities for the UK

and Japan, working more closely together, to emerge as world leaders in areas that will

define the century ahead, such as digital trade and climate change, as well as boosting the

UK’s positive presence in Asia. And these are areas in which the UK’s financial and services

sector can play a central role.

Ever since the relationship blossomed in the 1980s, trade between Japan and the UK has

risen steadily, totalling more than £30bn in 2019. Brexit posed a challenge to the

relationship, but with the UK-EU FTA alleviating the worst of Japanese fears, and the UK-

Japan CEPA concluded last year, policymakers are starting to explore new directions in

which to take this key economic partnership.

If the UK does want to become a bigger player in Asia, its partnership with Japan offers a

golden opportunity to make a positive impact in the region. According to an Asia House report published earlier this month, Tokyo and London are extremely well placed to

cooperate on one of Asia’s most pressing challenges – the yawning infrastructure gap,

recently valued at US$26tn by the Asian Development Bank.

The age-old challenge here is infrastructure financing, with capital and risk deterring

investors. However, the establishment of strong legal frameworks and investment structures

– a key strength of the City – combined with London and Tokyo’s deep finance pools could

revolutionise Asia’s infrastructure investment landscape.

The UK can offer capital and an investor base, expertise in the world’s leading speciality risk insurance market, and bespoke advisory services to support infrastructure financing. Japan has similar expertise and, crucially, extensive experience in Asian markets, being the largest infrastructure investor in Southeast Asia – a fact that is often overlooked.

Given the growth potential that infrastructure unlocks, it is in both countries’ interests, as

proponents of global trade, to help meet Asia’s infrastructure demand.

However, it isn’t just infrastructure that could be transformed by a closer UK-Japan

partnership. Perhaps the most innovative aspects of last year’s trade agreement are its

digital chapters, which include provisions for increased data flows, among other digital-

forward aspects. Companies expanding into either market, for example, are protected from

having to disclose business-sensitive information such as artificial intelligence algorithms

and encryption keys.

Given Japan and the UK’s strengths in innovation – they are both prioritising digital in their

economic strategies – it is well within their interests to build on these policy innovations and

play an active role in shaping the global digital trade system, especially given the significant

risk of a splintering of digital trade policy. Such a splintering could stifle the UK and Japan’s

performance in the sectors they are banking on for future growth.

But perhaps it is climate change where the UK and Japan can have the most profound and

important impact. London and Tokyo can lead the charge by doubling down on their financial

services strengths, building a connected powerhouse for global green finance.

Japan’s green finance activities have rocketed in recent years, with US$17 billion in

cumulative issuances in 2019. It now ranks second in the Asia-Pacific for green finance.

In the UK, the London Stock Exchange was the world’s first to introduce a dedicated green

bond segment, which is now home to the first certified green bonds out of China, India, and

the Middle East.

By exploiting these synergies, the UK and Japan could position themselves as world leaders in sustainable finance – with COP26 presenting a particular opportunity to drive commitments on green finance and establish the rules of the game moving forward.

As the UK looks increasingly to Asia, a closer partnership with Japan could see “Global

Britain” play a positive role in the world. But the partners must play to their strengths. The

financial and services sector should be central to UK engagement with Japan.