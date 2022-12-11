Cleverly says China has threatened key UK institutions in lead up to major speech

James Cleverly is set to give his first major speech as foreign secretary tomorrow, where he is expected to call for closer relations with developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia.

James Cleverly has warned that China has threatened a number of the UK’s key institutions in the lead up to his first major speech as foreign secretary.

Cleverly today said “China has threatened a number of those foundation stones that we feel are important”, while also maintaining that Britain needs to cooperate with Beijing on climate change and other major issues.

He is also expected to outline more of the UK’s strategy toward China, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently signalled the UK needs a more collaborative relationship with Beijing.

Sunak called China the UK’s number-one threat during the Tory leadership contest, however he has since pulled back on his rhetoric.

Cleverly said the UK cannot avoid working with China on several global issues, while also warning of Beijing’s attempts to undermine UK security.

“We do need to think long term, we need to think long term about defending the principles and the institutions that we know have kept us safe for decades,” Cleverly said.

“China has threatened a number of those foundation stones that we feel are important and we will work with our old friends and new friends to make sure we protect the things we need to protect.”