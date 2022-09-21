City Pub Group shares swell as firm ready to ‘take advantage of opportunities’ from economic turmoil

City Pub Group shares bounced up more than 10 per cent on Wednesday morning, after the pub company posted elevated sales.

In interim results, the company said sales soared to £26.1m, after pubgoers returned after the easing of Covid lockdown rules. For the first half of 2021, the company had cashed in revenue of £8.9m, due to pandemic restrictions on venues.

The business has “strengthened its financial position,” since the summer, with trading returning to pre-Covid levels, even though costs have risen.

With “very low” net debt, the group is well placed to “take advantage of the opportunities that will arise from these most challenging times, when appropriate.”

CityA.M. understands the pub group is planning to snap up new sites, predominantly freehold pubs, at the right price.

The pub group has fixed energy prices until March 2023 while peers in the sector are struggling to negotiate affordable new contracts this autumn.